WAX Market Cap Tops $324.16 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $324.16 million and approximately $41.15 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0948 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,145,212,387 coins and its circulating supply is 3,419,843,816 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,144,983,403.3141685 with 3,419,614,834.3156843 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.09185862 USD and is down -4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $37,819,825.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

