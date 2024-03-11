WeBuy (WE) 1-Day Volume Tops $206,288.72

WeBuy (WE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. WeBuy has a market capitalization of $258.06 million and $206,288.72 worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeBuy token can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WeBuy has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WeBuy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About WeBuy

WeBuy was first traded on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 551,749,981 tokens. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@werentnft. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeBuy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeBuy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WeBuy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeBuy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.