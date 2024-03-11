Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Broadcom (AVGO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO):

3/8/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $1,000.00 to $1,400.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Broadcom had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $1,500.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,100.00.

2/28/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $1,480.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2024 – Broadcom had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $1,300.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Broadcom had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $1,300.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2024 – Broadcom had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $1,300.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2024 – Broadcom is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,300.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $1,325.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $20.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,288.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,218.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,026.25. The firm has a market cap of $597.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

