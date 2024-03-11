Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $56.93. 3,689,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,896,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.59. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $57.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

