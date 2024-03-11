Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,396,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,975 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 0.7% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $57,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $57.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,996,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,017,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $57.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.59.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

View Our Latest Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.