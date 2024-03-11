Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPJ) Increases Dividend to $1.36 Per Share

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPJ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 1.355 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $1.32.
Westpac Banking Price Performance
