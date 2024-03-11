Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Raised to C$27.00 at Scotiabank

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WTE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.
Read Our Latest Report on Westshore Terminals Investment
Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance
About Westshore Terminals Investment
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Westshore Terminals Investment
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.