Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Raised to C$27.00 at Scotiabank

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WTE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

WTE traded up C$1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching C$26.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,262. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.36. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of C$22.73 and a 1 year high of C$33.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

