Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

