Willard Galen Garfield Weston Sells 13,354 Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 13,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.84, for a total value of C$1,947,558.04.

Shares of TSE:L opened at C$148.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$135.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$124.64. Loblaw Companies Limited has a twelve month low of C$110.52 and a twelve month high of C$151.75. The company has a market cap of C$45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.446 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

L has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$153.29.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

