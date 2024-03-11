Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,892 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

DFAX stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 23,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,334. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

