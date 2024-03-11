Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.11 Million Position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.99% of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVSU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 100.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 59,042 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 82,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,412,000.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVSU stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $59.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,393. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average is $53.65. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.53 and a fifty-two week high of $60.61. The company has a market capitalization of $188.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

