Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $349,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,803 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $44.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,990,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,593,719. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.22 billion, a PE ratio of 112.82, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. HSBC reduced their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

