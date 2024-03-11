Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $30.70 on Monday, hitting $731.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,305. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $694.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $618.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $317.24 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The company has a market capitalization of $694.99 billion, a PE ratio of 129.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

