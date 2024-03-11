Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 24,660 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,660 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 0.6% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.64. The company had a trading volume of 69,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,754. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $24.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

