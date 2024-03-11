Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 35,568 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,568 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 11.4% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $76,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 192,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after buying an additional 75,499 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4,664.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,731,000 after acquiring an additional 452,332 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $271,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV remained flat at $76.77 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 159,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,920. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average is $76.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

