Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 4,675 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $124,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSU traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.35. 955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,876. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $33.99.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

