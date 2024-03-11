Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,057,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,340,000 after buying an additional 20,039,924 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,198 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429,941 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 369.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 435.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,087,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137,312 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PRF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.11. The stock had a trading volume of 24,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,879. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.88.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

