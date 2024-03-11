Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,713,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,852 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 11.7% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $78,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after buying an additional 9,032,873 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $118,450,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 190.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,548 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,865,000 after acquiring an additional 599,382 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6,993.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 551,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,594,000 after acquiring an additional 543,940 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.01. 20,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,503. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.33. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.16 and a twelve month high of $53.27.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.