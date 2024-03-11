Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Sells 141 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,607 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,277,000. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,953,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,230,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $173.42. 198,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,362. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.18 and a 200-day moving average of $159.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $175.03. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.