Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Down 6% Following Insider Selling

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $331.84 and last traded at $332.76. Approximately 685,424 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 453,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $353.99.

Specifically, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

WING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.01.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Wingstop by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

