WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.37

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.37 and last traded at $37.96, with a volume of 91690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.06.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $912.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31.

Get WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000.

About WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.