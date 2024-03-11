Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Shares Gap Down to $19.72

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.72, but opened at $19.29. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 128,297 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup cut Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDS. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 492,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 66,165 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 324.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 109,445 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,118,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,040,000 after purchasing an additional 104,176 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 786.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 214,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 190,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Woodside Energy Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 166,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

