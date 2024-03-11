World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $139.51 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $139.51 million and $3.12 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00066921 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00009849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00020267 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00018697 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00008815 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001485 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 551,228,436 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

