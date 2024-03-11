Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Shares Gap Down to $32.00

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.00, but opened at $31.26. Worthington Steel shares last traded at $30.85, with a volume of 18,519 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Worthington Steel in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.75.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Insider Activity at Worthington Steel

In other news, Director Charles M. Chiappone bought 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $51,948.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,033 shares in the company, valued at $197,486.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Steel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

