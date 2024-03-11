WOW-token Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $222.73 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $222.73 million and $196.58 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000596 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00015946 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.
- Altura (ALU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000119 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
