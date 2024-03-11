WOW-token Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $222.73 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $222.73 million and $196.58 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00015946 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000119 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02228633 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $200.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.