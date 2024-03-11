Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

XEL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $51.02 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.80%.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,989,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,000,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,559,000 after buying an additional 362,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,836,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,325,000 after buying an additional 172,477 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,994,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,847,000 after buying an additional 1,472,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,671,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,477,000 after buying an additional 419,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

