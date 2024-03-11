Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Gap Up to $51.02

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.02, but opened at $52.77. Xcel Energy shares last traded at $52.60, with a volume of 1,305,458 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on XEL

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3,424.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,127 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.