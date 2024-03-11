XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Up 6.1%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 2,255,418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 12,224,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 8,035.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,993,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 4,434,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1,500.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,058,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

