XPO (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $136.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $129.00 to $136.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XPO. StockNews.com lowered XPO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.80.

XPO opened at $122.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.95. XPO has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $129.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.19.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that XPO will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in XPO by 11.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in XPO during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in XPO by 66.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in XPO by 14.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in XPO during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

