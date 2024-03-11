Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at National Bankshares

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on YGR. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital lowered Yangarra Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Yangarra Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.
Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
