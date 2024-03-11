YES WORLD Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. YES WORLD has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion and approximately $542,738.75 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YES WORLD has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One YES WORLD token can now be bought for $6.56 or 0.00009829 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YES WORLD Token Profile

YES WORLD was first traded on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24.

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YES WORLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YES WORLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

