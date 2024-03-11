Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $75.00

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 77.50 ($0.98), with a volume of 101213 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.04).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Zinc Media Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 82.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 86.04. The company has a market cap of £17.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -882.22 and a beta of 0.08.

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Content Production. The Television segment engages in the production of television content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern names.

