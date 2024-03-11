Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $75.00

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 77.50 ($0.98), with a volume of 101213 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.04).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Zinc Media Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Zinc Media Group
Zinc Media Group Trading Down 5.5 %
About Zinc Media Group
Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Content Production. The Television segment engages in the production of television content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zinc Media Group
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Zinc Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zinc Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.