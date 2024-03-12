1,008 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Bought by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $398,176,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,406,000 after buying an additional 652,795 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after buying an additional 560,535 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,283,000 after buying an additional 308,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,564,000 after buying an additional 280,071 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $267.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $271.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.59.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

