13,249 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Acquired by Quantum Financial Advisors LLC

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,162,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,076,192. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

