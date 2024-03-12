14,246 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Purchased by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:F traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,211,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,733,297. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.