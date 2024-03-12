16,432 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Bought by Quantum Financial Advisors LLC

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,432 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 262,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.42. 5,267,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,853,740. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

