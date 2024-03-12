1,928 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 109.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $198.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $198.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.59. The company has a market capitalization of $115.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PGR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.