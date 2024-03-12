19,599 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,000. McDonald’s comprises approximately 2.9% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $1,221,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 17.5% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 57,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.07. 593,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,487. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $213.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.81.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

