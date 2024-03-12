24,340 Shares in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Purchased by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,043,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,628,000 after acquiring an additional 332,000 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,031,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,026,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406,683 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.7% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 350,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 34.8% in the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 74,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,772,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.75. 1,227,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,730. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

