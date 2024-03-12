258,750 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 258,750 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 15.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 14.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in CRH by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in CRH by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Down 0.3 %

CRH stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.04. 333,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,939,720. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.39. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $84.65.

CRH Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Featured Articles

