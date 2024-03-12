2,728 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 411.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443,257 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,171,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $111.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,309,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,796,892. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.30 and a 200 day moving average of $91.82. The stock has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $115.19.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

