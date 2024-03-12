2Xideas AG Acquires 18,063 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

2Xideas AG increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares during the quarter. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $3,643,157.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,568,576.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.83. The stock had a trading volume of 258,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $151.58.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

