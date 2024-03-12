2Xideas AG Buys 10,557 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

2Xideas AG lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the quarter. Dolby Laboratories accounts for 1.3% of 2Xideas AG’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $11,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,435,000 after purchasing an additional 99,453 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $449,801,000 after purchasing an additional 154,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,902,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $388,556,000 after purchasing an additional 523,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,067,000 after purchasing an additional 48,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,994,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,053,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.82. 30,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,948. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.87 and a 1-year high of $91.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $315.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

DLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $2,711,983.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $754,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,540.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,446 shares of company stock worth $4,229,378 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

