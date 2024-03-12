2Xideas AG Decreases Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

2Xideas AG lessened its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the quarter. Watsco comprises 1.3% of 2Xideas AG’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. 2Xideas AG owned 0.08% of Watsco worth $12,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 13.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Watsco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Watsco by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE WSO traded up $3.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $398.71. 42,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,275. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $396.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.95. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.05 and a 1 year high of $433.19.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

