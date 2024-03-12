2Xideas AG Reduces Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

2Xideas AG lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,872 shares during the quarter. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,377 shares of company stock worth $93,925,467 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $6.23 on Tuesday, hitting $385.13. The stock had a trading volume of 479,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $373.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.81. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $403.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

