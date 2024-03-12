2Xideas AG Sells 18,724 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

2Xideas AG reduced its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,724 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group makes up about 2.1% of 2Xideas AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. 2Xideas AG owned approximately 0.21% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $19,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

KNSL stock traded up $8.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $514.01. The stock had a trading volume of 22,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,349. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.54. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.90 and a 52-week high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

