2Xideas AG Trims Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

2Xideas AG reduced its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software makes up approximately 1.4% of 2Xideas AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $12,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in CyberArk Software by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 594,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,412,000 after purchasing an additional 79,506 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 553,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,724,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CyberArk Software Trading Up 0.3 %
CyberArk Software stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.98. The company had a trading volume of 82,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.78. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $120.11 and a 1 year high of $283.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.91.
CyberArk Software Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
