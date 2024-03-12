2Xideas AG Trims Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

2Xideas AG reduced its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software makes up approximately 1.4% of 2Xideas AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $12,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in CyberArk Software by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 594,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,412,000 after purchasing an additional 79,506 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 553,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,724,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Trading Up 0.3 %

CyberArk Software stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.98. The company had a trading volume of 82,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.78. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $120.11 and a 1 year high of $283.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.