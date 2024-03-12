338 Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Purchased by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 338 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TopBuild by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.80.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD traded up $5.58 on Tuesday, reaching $405.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.46. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $184.50 and a 12-month high of $421.75.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

