3,832 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Bought by Quantum Financial Advisors LLC

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,491,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,194,239. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.62.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schlumberger

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.