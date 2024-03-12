4,118 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Acquired by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 37.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,912,000 after purchasing an additional 38,391 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 419.8% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 17,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,533.3% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SHW traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.33. 487,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,228. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $347.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $312.32 and its 200-day moving average is $284.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,487 shares of company stock worth $9,810,583 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.72.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

